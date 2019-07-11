Queens fire that killed three, including 6-year-old, was intentionally set: authorities

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Authorities have confirmed that a Queens house fire that killed three people including a 6-year-old girl and her grandfather, while critically injuring her mother and baby brother Wednesday, was intentionally set.

The FDNY tweeted Thursday that fire marshals have determined that an ignitable liquid was used in Wednesday’s fire in a two-story house in Queens.

Sources say a man poured gasoline in the kitchen and then set it on fire. According to sources, the man was reportedly a close friend of the family that lives at the home and the victims were from out of town.

#FDNY Fire Marshals have determined that yesterday’s fatal fire at 23-49 93 St #Queens was incendiary – an ignitable liquid was used as an accelerant. There were 3 fatalities and two critically injured in the 2-alarm fire. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kL6DpgDZjK — FDNY (@FDNY) July 11, 2019

Six-year-old Emma Dominguez and 23-year-old Daniel Abreu Nunez were pronounced dead at the scene. The girl’s grandfather, 76-year-old Claudio Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Emma’s mother, 35-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez, and a 10-month-old boy are hospitalized in critical condition. FDNY describes as “extremely critical condition with burn and smoke injuries.” One other person suffered minor injuries.

“Unfortunately it’s a sad afternoon here in East Elmhurst,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “It’s quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling. The first call we received came from the occupant of the first floor apartment in that home who heard an alarm going off and called 911.”

The investigation is continuing.