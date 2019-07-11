Protestors demand Amazon cut ties with ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Amazon’s Web Services holds its annual summit at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, immigrant rights groups, tech workers and Amazon employees will take on the streets to demand the corporation ends ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The rally against Amazon is one of several coordinated actions taking place across the tri-state area, ahead of their “Prime Day” event on July 15, to hold the corporation accountable for profiting off the Trump Administration’s anti-immigrant agenda.

Protestors argue Amazon is supplying ICE and the Department of Homeland Security with tech support like facial recognition technology in a nearly $7 billion contract.

The rally comes as ICE is expected to begin nationwide immigration raids Sunday in an effort to arrest and deport about 2,000 undocumented immigrants.