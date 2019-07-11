Overhead wire issues causing hour delays on NJ Transit

MANHATTAN — An overhead wire issue at Penn Station that forced an NJ Transit train to be evacuated is causing delays of up to 60 minutes coming out Penn in Manhattan.
The train evacuated was a 5:33 to Long Branch.
A loud boom was heard near the train that caused the original issue. Some feared it was gun shots but NJ Transit said this was not the case.
NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street, as well as by bus and private carriers.AlertMe