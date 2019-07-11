Overhead wire issues causing hour delays on NJ Transit

MANHATTAN — An overhead wire issue at Penn Station that forced an NJ Transit train to be evacuated is causing delays of up to 60 minutes coming out Penn in Manhattan.

The train evacuated was a 5:33 to Long Branch.

Rail service in and out of PSNY is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near PSNY.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets/passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St. & by bus and private carriers. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 11, 2019

A loud boom was heard near the train that caused the original issue. Some feared it was gun shots but NJ Transit said this was not the case.

NJT Police confirm there were NOT shots fired at NYPS. There was a power interruption that caused a loud boom. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 11, 2019

