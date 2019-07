Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Reggae Dancehall Queen recording artist, Spice, is a household name in Jamaica.

Now, she's making a name for herself in the United States and the rest of the world when she joined the cast of VH1's reality show, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Just less than a week ago, she was No. 1 on the UK Reggae and Dancehall charts and number two on the Russian iTunes chart.

Oji met up with the singer at her favorite spot in Brooklyn to find out what she’s up to.