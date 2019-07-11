NYPD catches man using dummy to sneak into HOV lane

Posted 4:54 PM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, July 11, 2019

BROOKLYN — The NYPD caught themselves a real dummy this time. No, really.

The department’s Instagram posted about an officer who stopped a motorist in Brooklyn for trying to get into the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane using a homemade dummy in the backseat.

“While we appreciate the creativity (and the seatbelt), he still got a ticket,” the NYPD Instagram account wrote.

The violation typically comes with a fine of $100 and points on your license.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.