NYPD catches man using dummy to sneak into HOV lane

BROOKLYN — The NYPD caught themselves a real dummy this time. No, really.

The department’s Instagram posted about an officer who stopped a motorist in Brooklyn for trying to get into the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane using a homemade dummy in the backseat.

“While we appreciate the creativity (and the seatbelt), he still got a ticket,” the NYPD Instagram account wrote.

The violation typically comes with a fine of $100 and points on your license.