NYPD catches man using dummy to sneak into HOV lane

BROOKLYN — The NYPD caught themselves a real dummy this time. No, really.
The department’s Instagram posted about an officer who stopped a motorist in Brooklyn for trying to get into the HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) lane using a homemade dummy in the backseat.
“And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling cops!” A motorist was stopped by Highway Unit #2 Police Officer Gatto for driving in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Lane in #Brooklyn with a homemade dummy in the backseat. While we appreciate the creativity (and the seatbelt,) he still got a ticket.
The violation typically comes with a fine of $100 and points on your license.