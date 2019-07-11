New head of OEM discusses goals for the job, city’s hurricane preparedness

NEW YORK — Deanne Criswell was appointed Commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department.

She is responsible for oversight of the City’s efforts to plan and prepare for emergencies and educated the public about preparedness.

It’s been less than two weeks, and Criswell has overseen two major events in, the Macy’s Fireworks show and Wednesday’s ticker-tape parade for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team.

As we go on through the summer months, hurricane season is upon us, and Criswell also in charge of making sure the city is prepared for any natural disasters.

The Know Your Zone program provides everything you need to know about hurricanes in New York City, including evacuation zones, the hazards you may face and what to do to prepare.

– Find out whether you live in one of the city’s six hurricane evacuation zones. Use the Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder at NYC.gov/knowyourzone or call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) to find out if your address is located in an evacuation zone. If you live in an evacuation zone, have a plan for where you will go if an evacuation order is issued for your area. Know what to do – Make a plan so you know what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate if a hurricane strikes. Use the Ready New York: My Emergency Plan at NYC.gov/myemergencyplan, or use the Ready NYC mobile application, available for smartphones and tablets.

– Make a plan so you know what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate if a hurricane strikes. Use the Ready New York: My Emergency Plan at NYC.gov/myemergencyplan, or use the Ready NYC mobile application, available for smartphones and tablets. Stay informed– Sign up for Notify NYC to receive free emergency notifications and updates via email, phone, SMS/text, or Twitter. Messages are also available in American Sign Language (ASL). Get the free mobile application, visit NYC.gov/notifynyc, call 311, or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter.

For more information on Know Your Zone, click here.