Hundreds of new speed cameras going up around NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX— New York began installing the first of hundreds of new speed cameras around the city Thursday.

The camera outside PS 28 in the Bronx was the first to be placed within a quarter mile of schools. Thanks to new state legislation, the city will be rapidly increasing its speed camera program from an existing 140 school zones up to 750 school zones, at a pace of 40 new locations per month.

It was a legislative priority when Democrats took control of both houses of representation in Albany. The cameras issue $50 tickets to whoever the car is registered to when it is caught going more than 10 mph over the 25 mph speed limit.

The cameras will also begin to operate during extended hours under the new law, capturing cars speeding from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., whether or not school is in session.

While city leaders and transit alternative activists praised the move, not all drivers are embracing the change.

A spokeswoman for the National Motorists Association said it will effectively make New York City one big speed trap.