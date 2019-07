CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — NYPD divers found human remains near a Coney Island jetty on Thursday, police said.

They responded to a call for possible human remains near West 5th Street on the Riegelmann Boardwalk at 11 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

Divers found the remains between rocks and a jetty.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

No identifying information is available for the victim.