Homecoming fight set for ‘Newark’s Favorite Son’

NEWARK, NJ — A 12-year-old boy who once watched professional boxers spar at Prudential Arena will now have his shot at headlining the biggest fight of the night in his hometown.

Shakur Stevenson, who is now 22, brought home silver from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and the welcoming celebration his city gave him has stuck in his mind ever since.

“I definitely had a vision at that time like of seeing me in the Prudential Arena as the main event, and now we’re here,” Stevenson said.

As a professional boxer, Stevenson has never lost a fight. His record is 11-0, with 6 knockouts.

“I’m about to show out for Prudential and the city of Newark,” he said.

Stevenson, who fought his very first fight at age 8 in the city of Paterson is set to take on Mexican boxer Alberto Guevara at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Guevara is a more experienced fighter, but Stevenson has been dubbed the sport’s “new man to beat.”

Stevenson got a good luck token on stage Thursday in Newark from his friend and another fighter on the ticket, Joshua Greer.

Greer gifted his famous ‘night night’ pillow: Jersey style. It was red and black with the New Jersey Devil’s emblem on top.

It’s meant for Stevenson’s opponent – Guevara’s head – after a knockout.

“It’s going to be a dream come true,” said Stevenson. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life and now it’s time to shine.”