Group hits man in the head with pan in Brooklyn, fracture his spine

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A group of men smashed a pan into a 41-year-old man’s head on a Brooklyn street, fracturing the man’s spine, police said Thursday.

The group took the victim’s cell phone after they attacked him in front of a Fulton Street building near Cleveland Street on June 30 around 12:30 a.m., officials said.

Emergency medical services rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition, police said. He suffered a laceration to his face and bruising to the body in addition to the spinal fracture.

Police have asked for help identifying the men involved in the assault and robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).