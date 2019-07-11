Flash flood watch across NJ as thunderstorms roll in Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday starts out hot, humid and partly sunny, but as the humidity rises, so does the chance for stormy weather. Thunderstorms are expected across the tri-state area in the afternoon as a front moves toward the city.

Ahead of these storms, the National Weather Service has already issued flash flood watches for much of New Jersey through late night tonight.

Some of the storms could contain locally heavy downpours and some strong winds, and will likely last through the evening commute and into the night.

Thursday's high temperature will be 83 in the city, and in the low-80s in the surrounding suburbs. The normal high temperature for this day in Central Park is 84 degrees.

