Everything you need to know before this year’s last Manhattanhenge

MANHATTAN, New York — Grab your cameras and get your Instagram captions ready because Manhattanhenge is back this week.

Tourists and locals alike will be flocking the Manhattan streets this Friday and Saturday to try to get a glimpse of the solar phenomenon for the last time this year.

Here’s what you need to know before you hit the streets

What is it? Manhattanhenge happens every year for two days in May and July. During Manhattanhenge, the sun aligns perfectly with the east to west grids of the Manhattan streets.

When is it? According to the New York Times, you will be able to best see the setting sun’s golden rays at 8:20 p.m. on Friday and at 8:21 p.m on Saturday. While you will be able to see the sun’s full disk on Friday night, only half of the sun’s disk will be visible Saturday night.

Where’s the best view? The best spots to get the perfect picture are along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets. Be sure to get as far east in Manhattan as possible.