Customer stabbed by a deli employee in the Bronx: police

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A man was stabbed at a Bronx deli when a dispute broke out with a store employee, police said.

The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday inside the Webster Gourmet Deli along Webster Ave, the NYPD said.

According to authorities, the victim, 36, and a deli employee were involved in a dispute when the store employee came from behind the counter and stabbed the victim in the left bicep and forearm.

The employee fled the scene after the attack, officials said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, authorities said.

Police described the attacker as a partially bald man in his 50s who is approximately five feet and eight inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).