Census citizenship question: Trump holding news conference as he mulls executive order

Posted 8:23 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, July 11, 2019

President Donald Trump (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’ll hold a news conference Thursday to talk about the 2020 census and his push to include a question on citizenship.

A Supreme Court ruling barred the question for now. But Trump has said he may issue an executive order or memorandum to try to force the issue.

An executive order would not, by itself, override court rulings blocking the question. But such a move could give administration lawyers a new basis to try to convince federal courts the question could be included.

Trump tweeted Thursday he will hold the news conference following a White House social media summit.

