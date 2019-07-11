Angry commuter throws wrench at man, misses and hits 64-year-old woman in the head in Queens subway station

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 64-year-old woman was hit in the head by a thrown wrench as she waited for a train, but she wasn’t the target.

Police said two men fought at the Roosevelt Ave-Jackson Heights subway station on July 1 around 4:25 p.m. One men threw a wrench at the other man, but he missed.

The woman, who was sitting on the northbound platform, was hit instead. She suffered lacerations to the head.

Police released video fo the man as he purchased a bottle of water in a restaurant after the incident. They’ve asked for help identifying him.

