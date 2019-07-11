Angry commuter throws wrench at man, misses and hits 64-year-old woman in the head in Queens subway station

Posted 10:04 PM, July 11, 2019, by

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 64-year-old woman was hit in the head by a thrown wrench as she waited for a train, but she wasn’t the target.

Police say this man threw a wrench in a Queens subway station, striking a woman in the face. (NYPD)

Police said two men fought at the Roosevelt Ave-Jackson Heights subway station on July 1 around 4:25 p.m. One men threw a wrench at the other man, but he missed.

The woman, who was sitting on the northbound platform, was hit instead. She suffered lacerations to the head.

Police released video fo the man as he purchased a bottle of water in a restaurant after the incident. They’ve asked for help identifying him.

northbound platformSubmit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.