Allie Long’s World Cup win motivates and inspires coaches and players at her old Long Island high school

NORTHPORT, New York — The phenomenal success of the US women’s soccer team is inspiring a new generation of young, female athletes.

In soccer player's Allie Long's hometown, coaches are using her achievements as motivation.

"I think it's great for the community, for the program. It gives girls that vision - that goal for them to take it to the highest level. They know it's attainable because somebody in their own community has achieved the highest level," said Northport varsity soccer coach, Aija Gipp.

Allie Long and the USWNT's World Cup win motivates young girls in the Northport soccer program to want to be a part of it bring more buzz to the program.

PIX11 videojournalist Keith Lopez has the story.