7-Eleven offers free Slurpees on Thursday: How to get yours

NEW YORK — It’s that time of the year again! 7-Eleven is giving out free Slurpees.

The convenience store is offering free small Slurpees on Thursday (7/11) when the calendar day coincides with 7-Eleven’s name.

The offer goes on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies last.

Happy 7-Eleven Day, Slurpeeps! Follow your tongue heart and come get a free small Slurpee, today only! 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDayhttps://t.co/oSwVQgcLJk pic.twitter.com/JSemYrABDb — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2019

They’re also offering $1 Jalapeno Cheddar or 1/4 lb. Big Bite Hot Dogs and $1 pizza slices.

If you join the 7REWARDS and use the app to scan your free Slurpee, you can also get a coupon for one free Slurpee of any size the next time you head over to 7-Eleven.