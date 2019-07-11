7-Eleven offers free Slurpees on Thursday: How to get yours

NEW YORK — It’s that time of the year again! 7-Eleven is giving out free Slurpees.
The convenience store is offering free small Slurpees on Thursday (7/11) when the calendar day coincides with 7-Eleven’s name.
The offer goes on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies last.
They’re also offering $1 Jalapeno Cheddar or 1/4 lb. Big Bite Hot Dogs and $1 pizza slices.
If you join the 7REWARDS and use the app to scan your free Slurpee, you can also get a coupon for one free Slurpee of any size the next time you head over to 7-Eleven.