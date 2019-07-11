6 injured when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Six civilians were injured when a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The yellow cab is seen over the sidewalk on the storefront of the Westville Restaurant on Ninth Avenue and West 54th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Citizen video shows.

Fire trucks and ambulatory vehicles surrounded the immediate area, as Citizen video showed on person being rolled out in a wheelchair.

Six civilians sustained minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.