Woman involved in anti-Hispanic assault at Bronx subway station: police

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Police are searching for a woman they say assaulted another woman while making anti-Hispanic statements at a Bronx subway station on Tuesday.

The assault happened around 4 a.m. at White Plains Road and Pelham Parkway, authorities said Wednesday.

The 54-year-old victim was on a train at Pelham Parkway subway station when she became involved in a dispute with the unidentified attacker, police said.

During the dispute, the attacker allegedly removed the victim’s contractor helmet and struck her in the face while making anti-Hispanic statements. Police did not provide additional information about the remarks made.

According the the NYPD, the victim was taken to a local hospital and sustained minor injuries.

The alleged attacker is described as having burgundy hair, and was last seen wearing all black and a camouflage scarf.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).