Thieves steal $13,000 worth of items from a Bronx Deli: police

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are looking for a group of men who allegedly stole $13,000 worth of items from a Bronx deli Friday afternoon.

Photo of men wanted for allegedly stealing $13,000 worth goods from a deli in the Bronx.

The five men entered the Fresh City Deli on Hunts Point Avenue by breaking into a front door around 3 p.m. on July 5, police said.

Once inside, the suspected robbers removed $13,000 worth of merchandise and groceries, according to the NYPD.

Authorities  have released surveillance photos of the men sought and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

