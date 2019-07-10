Thieves steal $13,000 worth of items from a Bronx Deli: police

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are looking for a group of men who allegedly stole $13,000 worth of items from a Bronx deli Friday afternoon.

The five men entered the Fresh City Deli on Hunts Point Avenue by breaking into a front door around 3 p.m. on July 5, police said.

Once inside, the suspected robbers removed $13,000 worth of merchandise and groceries, according to the NYPD.

Authorities have released surveillance photos of the men sought and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

