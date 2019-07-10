The best way to get to (or avoid) the ticker-tape parade celebrating the U.S. women’s soccer team

Wednesday's ticker-tape parade celebrating the U.S. women's soccer team and their Women's World Cup win will likely take over a big part of downtown Manhattan.
Whether you're trying to get downtown to celebrate with the crowds or trying to avoid all the extra traffic to get to work, PIX11's Katie Corrado has all the information about the best transit options and street closures to keep you moving.
Given the amount of street closures, the MTA suggests using public transportation like subways and buses to get down, and around, the area surrounding the parade.
Best way to get to the parade?
- Considering the expected road closures (see below for full list), public transportation is your best bet Wednesday morning.
-
- WTC—Cortlandt on the 1 train
- Fulton St. on the J, Z, 2 and 3 trains
- Wall Street on the 2 and 3 trains
- South Ferry/Whitehall Street on the 1, R and W trains
- Brooklyn Bridge—City Hall on the 4, 5 and 6 trains
-
- Once in the area and on foot, you can use these streets to cross Broadway:
- Greenwich Street
- Exchange Street
- Cedar Street
- Cortlandt Street
- Vesey Street
Looking to avoid the parade and the parade crowds?
- The below stations will remain open but the MTA expects them to be the most crowded, so consider avoiding them.
- Fulton Street on the A, C, 4 and 5 trains
- Wall Street and Bowling Green stations on the 4 and 5 trains
- Chambers Street—WTC/Park Place on the A, C, E, 2 and 3 trains
- Cortlandt Street on the R and W trains
Other transit changes and alerts:
- The City Hall station on the R and W trains will be bypassed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Street closures in the area of the parade starting by 7:30 a.m.:
- Broadway
- Reade Street
- Chambers Street
- Battery Place