NEW JERSEY — A serious crash has caused traffic on the Interstate-80 near Parisippany-Troy Hills in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

It happened on the westbound lanes near exit 45, Beverwyck Road.

Ford Fusion collided with the back of a tractor-trailer, New Jersey State Police tweeted.

Serious MV crash on I-80 WB MP 43.8 in Parsippany Twp. between a Ford Fusion and a tractor-trailer. Troopers responded at 7:42 a.m. Partial lane closures. Expect delays. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) July 10, 2019

Two lanes are blocked, with all lanes subject to closure.

Expect extensive delays on interstates 80, 287 and 280 in the surrounding area.