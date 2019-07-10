Rikers Island inmate breaks correction officer’s jaw in attack, union officials say

RIKERS — An inmate at a Rikers Island jail facility broke a correction officer’s jaw and choked him early Wednesday, Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association officials said.

The correction officer had escorted Daquan Jones from an intake area to his assigned housing before the attack, according to an internal incident report obtained by PIX11. Jones ignored instructions to enter his cell and allegedly punched the officer in the face instead.

The officer pushed Jones and another officer deployed a chemical agent into Jones’ face, but it wasn’t effective, according to the internal incident report. Jones allegedly choked the officer he’d punched, even as a third correction officer deployed another chemical agent to Jones’ face.

Eventually, officers were able to take Jones down to the floor.

The officer had emergency surgery for his jaw.

“The horrific attack on our correction officer today is yet another example of why punitive segregation is essential to maintaining safety and security in our jails,” COBA President Elias Husamudeen said. “How else do we protect officers, inmates and civilians from violent inmates? What do we do with the inmates that have proven they have a propensity for violence? What’s the alternative? I want to know what the solution is.”

Jones has a history of incidents with officers at Rikers, according to union officials. On Monday, he allegedly threw urine and feces at a correction captain. He’s accused of doing the same thing on Tuesday to a different captain.

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Department of Correction for comment.