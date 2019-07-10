Pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn; two men sought: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Cops are searching for two men they say robbed a pizza delivery man at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

The robbery took place around 9:45 p.m. on July 2 in front of 146 17th Street, police said Wednesday.

According to authorities, the victim, 26, was approached by two unidentified men after he finished delivering a pizza.

One man took out a black firearm and said, “give me the money,” while the second man allegedly took $60 and an iPhone 6 Plus from the victim, police said.

Both men fled the scene toward 4th Avenue, according the NYPD.

No injuries were reported.

Police later saw surveillance footage the men entering a subway station located at 146 Street and 17th Avenue.

Authorities have released surveillance footage of the men being sought and have asked for the public’s help with identifying them. They are described as:

A male around 25 years old weighing close to 150 pounds and approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat jacket, red sweatpants with a black stripe and white sneakers.

A man around 25 years old weighing close to 135 pounds and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweat jacket, grey pants, grey and white sneakers and a backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).