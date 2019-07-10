Pedro Hernandez, teen who became the face of bail reform, wanted for endangering the welfare of children in the Bronx

MT. HOPE, the Bronx — A Bronx teen is known as the face of bail reform in the city, but police on Wednesday said he’s wanted for allegedly endangering children in the Bronx.

Pedro Hernandez, 19, has been arrested several times since his release from Rikers in July of 2017 after he chose to remain in jail rather than take a plea deal for an attempted murder he didn’t commit.

Now he’s accused of throwing a glass bottle at the front passenger side window of a minivan on May 25, causing it to break. An unidentified man he was with punched the passenger side rear view mirror off of the minivan. A 12-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were inside of the minivan.

No injuries were reported.

But in April, when Hernandez was arrested and charged with slashing a man during a robbery, the victim needed 15 stitches.

Police have asked for help finding Hernandez and the unidentified man for the May incident. The unidentified man is believed to be in his late teens to early twenties. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a black du-rag, gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. A picture of Hernandez is above.