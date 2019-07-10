Officials investigating possible first fatality from Ridgecrest earthquake

NEVADA — Police in rural Nevada are investigating the death of a man who was found pinned underneath a vehicle as being possibly connected to the powerful earthquake that struck Ridgecrest, California.

The 56-year-old was last seen alive at a local gas station in Pahrump on July 3, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said. He was found Tuesday.

“The vehicle that the male was pinned under had been jacked up safely and based on the positioning of the body and the tools found at the scene, the male appeared to be working on the vehicle at the time of his death,” Sgt. Adam Tippetts said.

The preliminary details indicate his death may be the result of the Jeep falling off the jacks onto the victim on July 4th during the 6.4 earthquake that jolted Ridgecrest. A stronger 7.1-magnitude struck the same region the following day.

The identity of the man is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

Pahrump is about 200 miles northeast of Ridgecrest and an hour west of Las Vegas.