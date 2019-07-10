Midday with Muller: Camp Junior kicks off, ticker-tape parade celebrates women’s soccer

CAMP JUNIOR OFFICIALLY OPENS: Junior’s mother Leandra Feliz celebrates the opening of Camp Junior at Harriman State Park, started in her son’s memory. Mary Murphy is live from the camp. Plus, New York City honors the women of the USWNT. James Ford is live from the site of this morning’s ticker-tape parade. Watch Midday with Muller now.

