Long Island mom charged with strangling twin 2-year-old daughters

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — Authorities say a woman strangled her twin 2-year-old daughters, who were found in cardiac arrest inside a car at a Long Island park.

The girls’ cause of death was homicidal violence consistent with manual asphyxia, officials said during Tenia Campbell’s arraignment Wednesday.

“This is an extremely tragic case,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said. “Especially as a parent, the alleged actions of this defendant are incomprehensible. While nothing can bring those girls back, we will seek justice on their behalf.”

Kerriann Kelly, chief of the homicide bureau for the Suffolk County district attorney’s offices, told Newsday the twins were killed by having their mouths and noses covered.

Defense attorney John Halverson said his 24-year-old client’s defense will be mental disorder.

Police say they received a 911 call from Campbell’s mother in late June, saying her daughter was threatening to kill herself and her children at an unknown location. After an extensive search, police say they located the Medford woman’s vehicle at a Montauk park.

Campbell remanded without bail. She is due back in court on Aug. 7. If convicted, Campbell she a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

