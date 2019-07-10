Gov. Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of US Women’s ticker-tape parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As New York City celebrates the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s ticker-tape parade, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an equal pay bill into law.

“If you don’t pay women what you pay men, then you have no business in the state of New York,” he said.

The law eliminates a “loophole” allowing gender discrimination in pay for the same jobs.

“These women’s soccer players deserve every dollar that the men’s soccer players receive.”

"It's not just the right thing to do, it's not just the moral thing to do, it is also the law in the State of New York," Cuomo said.

Megan Rapinoe, USWNT campaign, is one of the 28 players who sued the United States Soccer Federation alleging gender discrimination.

The federal class-action lawsuit against the soccer federation alleges the men's national team earns more than the women's team, even though the women play more games and win more matches.

Rapinoe said the issue is about "so much more than the money."

"It's really more about the investment in the game. Is the investment equal? We're talking marketing dollars and branding, investment in the youth, investment in the players, investment in the coaching staff. I don't think that that's there. I don't think that that's ever been there."

#BREAKING: I just signed new pay equity legislation at the #USWNTParade. The women's soccer team plays the same game that the men’s soccer players play — only better. If anything, the men should get paid less. Thank you @USWNT for helping lead this movement for change! pic.twitter.com/qHy2aYs2Tl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 10, 2019

She said the men's side of sports in general is seen as "this exciting opportunity, business opportunity that needs to be invested in."

"The women's is like, 'How cheap can we do this while sort of keeping them happy?'" she said.

CNN contributed to this report.