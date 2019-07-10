Family involved in caught-on-video brawl at Disneyland’s Toontown denied it happened: police

ANAHEIM, California — The case of a family fight at Disneyland that garnered national attention after video of the melee surfaced online has been presented to prosecutors, who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the matter, police said Tuesday.

Investigators used footage of the brawl — which took place at Mickey’s Toontown on Saturday — to continue their investigation after the family was “uncooperative,” according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The family denied the incident when they were originally interviewed by authorities, police tweeted in response to a Twitter user’s statement about the ongoing investigation.

“There has to be an investigation. The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it,” the tweet stated. “The videos that were not available at the moment make things clear.”

Police have not identified anyone involved in the caught-on-video incident. The 4 1/2-minute video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times since being posted to YouTube on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the theme park to help break up the fight, which started between a brother and sister before other relatives became involved, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told the Associated Press.

The verbal argument turned physical when a woman appeared to spit at a man’s face in front of Goofy’s Playhouse and he responded by taking a swing at her, according to the video.

From there, it quickly escalated to punches and hair-pulling as several people were knocked to the ground over the course of the brawl, the footage showed. Four people — two men and two women — appeared to be primarily involved in the ruckus.

Others in the family intervened, as did bystanders who tried to break up the fight. Parkgoers called for help amid the screams and cries of children.

It took Disneyland security several minutes to respond, according to the video; it was unclear when they were notified of the situation.

By that point, the crowd had subdued one of the men involved, taking him down after the video captured him pummeling one of the women.

Those who took part in the fight were subsequently removed from the theme park, said Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Liz Jaeger. They were then turned over to police.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” she wrote in an emailed statement.

A report was taken after the fight, but it was the emergence of the video that helped investigators piece together the case, police said.

Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will file charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.