Express F train service coming to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Travel on the F line in Brooklyn will be a faster trip for some riders soon while others will have to wait for the next train.

MTA NYC Transit has announced limited peak express service for a section of the F line to begin in September. The section is between Church Ave and Jay Street/Metrotech.

The change comes after years of review and conversations with elected leaders and riders.

It will be two trains between 7 and 7:30 a.m. for Manhattanbound trains and two trains in the 5 pm hour headed to Coney Island.

Other regular F train service will continue.

The limited express will skip six stops and make an express train stop in the middle at 7th Ave. in Park Slope.

Officials say local service schedules will be adjusted to keep trains evenly spaced.

“We’re adding some limited express service to the line in Brooklyn because our customers asked, and we listened,” said MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford. “It will benefit thousands of commuters by getting them to their destinations faster instead of sitting waiting as their train makes all local stops.”

Riders headed to stations at the southern end of the F line appreciate the time savings.

Other riders say the overall service on the F line, especially on nights and weekends, needs to be improved.

“You can wait 15 minutes at a time and that makes for more of a hassle,” said Akash, a regular F train rider.

"As a long-time resident of Coney Island, I know how valuable the express train has been to our community over the years, as well as other southern Brooklyn neighborhoods,” said NY State Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus.