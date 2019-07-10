Bodies of man and woman pulled from water off Far Rockaway in Queens: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Two people are dead after being found by police unconscious in the water near the shore line of Far Rockaway Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 rescue call around 10:20 p.m. at Beach 9 Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, Queens, police said.

Upon arrival, the responding officers found a woman, 25-year-old Umarie Chamble of Manhattan, and a man, 28-year-old Keylon Ramsay of Manhattan, unconscious and unresponsive in the water near the shore, police said.

Authorities said the officers removed both Chamble and Ramsay from the water and administered CPR.

EMS responded and transported both victims to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to police.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, officials said.

There are currently no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.