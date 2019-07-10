2 of 3 victims killed in fiery Long Island crash ID’d: police

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. — Two of the three victims killed when an SUV crashed into a utility pole and caught fire on Long Island have been identified, police said Wednesday.

Dorien Lashea Brown, 23, of Mount Sinai and 24-year-old Rebecca Minunno, of Long Island’s Hampton Bays, were identified as two of the three people killed in the Monday night crash, according to police.

The identity of the third woman is still pending.

Authorities say the SUV was traveling north on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive, around 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway, crashed into a utility pole and overturned.

Wires dropped down to the SUV from the utility pole and the vehicle immediately caught fire, officials said.

A retired firefighter was first on the scene and tried to help, but was pushed back by the flames.

Witnesses at the scene say the SUV did not appear to be speeding or weaving. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.