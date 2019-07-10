2 cases of Legionnaires at West 43rd Street Building

MANHATTAN — The New York City Health Department is currently evaluating the building water system at 400 West 43rd Street after two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease occurred in residents within the past two months.

A spokesperson for the DOE told PIX11 Wednesday night that they had just held a meeting with residents.

The DOE and building management are promptly informing residents of the situation and providing guidance on preventing exposure, especially for those at higher risk for the disease. Individuals at higher risk include people ages 50 and up, smokers, people with chronic lung disease and those with compromised immune systems.

An average of 200-500 cases of Legionnaires are reported in New York City every year.