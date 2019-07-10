10-year-old girl groped on No. 2 train: police

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man that groped a 10-year-old girl on the subway in Brooklyn, authorities said Wednesday.

The young girl was aboard the No. 2 train at the Prospect Avenue subway station when the unidentified man allegedly grabbed the girl’s buttocks.

The victim exited the train at 135 Street, and the man remained on the train, according to police.

The man is described to be between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).