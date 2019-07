ASTORIA, Queens — A woman was seriously injured when she was shot in the stomach Tuesday morning in Queens, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. on 34th Avenue, near 24th Street, in Astoria, according to authorities.

The FDNY said the victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

