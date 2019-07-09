Woman fatally stabbed in Brooklyn subway station after dispute on train: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a woman they say fatally stabbed another woman in a Brooklyn subway station late Monday night after the two got into an argument on the train.

According to police, it began Monday night just after 9 p.m. when two women got into a fight on a train as it approached the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road/East 98 Street station on the No. 3 train line in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

As the two women got off the train at the Brownsville above-ground station, the dispute continued onto the station mezzanine, with one of the women defending herself with pepper spray, police told PIX11 News.

The other woman then stabbed her multiple times, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a woman stabbed at the station around 9:17 p.m. and discovered the 30-year-old victim in the station mezzanine with stab wounds to the face, neck and arm, police said.

EMS responded and transported the woman to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 10 p.m., according to authorities.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The MTA said early Tuesday morning that No. 3 and 4 trains are bypassing the station in both directions as police investigate. Bus service is available or commuters can walk to Saratoga or Utica stations to catch trains there, the MTA said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).