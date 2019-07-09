USWNT member’s high school coach talks about her rise to stardom

Posted 9:35 PM, July 9, 2019, by

From local standout to world renowned soccer star, Tobin Heath is a local success story and World Cup champion. PIX11 spoke to her high school coach, Todd Hebden, about her time at Basking Ridge High School and her rise to stardom.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.