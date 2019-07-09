USWNT member’s high school coach talks about her rise to stardom

From local standout to world renowned soccer star, Tobin Heath is a local success story and World Cup champion. PIX11 spoke to her high school coach, Todd Hebden, about her time at Basking Ridge High School and her rise to stardom.AlertMe
