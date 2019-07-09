Two men shot outside apartment building in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot by an unknown man in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in front of an apartment building at 2323 Crotona Ave., authorities said.

The shooter fled the scene on foot, police said.

According to the NYPD, the two victims were taken to different area hospitals for treatment. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said the alleged shooter was last seen wearing a black hat, a white t-shirt, and black sweatpants.

