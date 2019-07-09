Midday with Muller: Arrest in deadly subway stabbing; U.S. Women’s soccer team to celebrate win with parade in NYC

A woman is under arrest in the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn mother on the subway. Anthony DiLorenzo has the latest. Plus, we’re just one day out from celebrating the World Cup win of the U.S. Women’s soccer team with a ticker tape parade. John Muller has these stories and more.

