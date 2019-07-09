Man wanted for pepper spraying transgender woman in apparent hate crime: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police are looking for a man they say attacked a transgender woman in Queens in June, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said that on Saturday, June 29, around 4:15 a.m., a 29-year-old trans woman was sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray in Jackson Heights by a man making transphobic statements.

The attack, which is being investigated as a hate crime, happened near Roosevelt Avenue and 82nd Street, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with burning in her eyes, according to authorities.

Police said David Gonzalez, 34, is wanted for questioning in connection with the attack, describing him as 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Officials have released the above photo of Gonzalez.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).