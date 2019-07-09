Man tears woman’s shirt off, tries to rape her in Brooklyn building lobby

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man threw a woman to the floor, tore her shirt off and tried to rape her in the lobby of a Brooklyn building early Sunday, police said.

He followed the 32-year-old woman into the building near Myrtle Avenue and Central Avenue around 12:15 a.m., officials said.

The woman fought with the man, police said. He dragged her toward the building’s basement.

After she screamed, people intervened and the man ran off southbound on Central Avenue.

Police have asked for help identifying him.

The man is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen wearing green camouflage shorts, a white t-shirt, white sneakers, a blue baseball hat with a red brim and a satchel around his midsection.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).