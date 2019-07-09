Man arrested in connection with Harlem Pride Flag burning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man has been arrested in connection with the burning of a Pride Flag outside Alibi Lounge in Harlem, police said.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Tyresse Singleton on Tuesday. He's charged with two counts of criminal mischief (including a designation as a hate crime) and two counts of arson.

This is the second such burning of the flag outside Alibi Lounge in the past month.

Police have maintained a steady presence outside the bar since that May 31 attack; they were not there Sunday night when Singleton allegedly burned the flag.

No arrest has been made in connection with the first burning.