Harlem mom needs repairs in her kitchen says she’s ‘tired of washing her dishes in her bathtub’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Rasheeda Loggins lives in the Manhattanville Houses and says she desperately needs repairs in her kitchen, which she says is not just inconvenient but potentially dangerous.

“A week ago my circuit box started sparking on the inside, so I called the fire department. I’m worried,” Loggins said.

Loggins says it’s frustrating because she can’t cook for her 4-year-old daughter for weeks now.

“The most frustrating part is that I try and communicate with management and they keep saying they need more time,” Loggins said.

A NYCHA spokesperson said that staff will visit the apartment Tuesday to assess and follow up with the resident and that "NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents' homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs."

If you have a story send your videos to monica@pix11.com.