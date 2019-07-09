Everything you need to know about the US Women’s National Team’s NYC ticker-tape parade

NEW YORK — Moments after the US Women’s National Soccer team defeated the Netherlands to win their fourth World Cup title, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

When is the parade?

The US team will parade along the “Canyon of Heroes” starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The celebration kicks off with a parade, as the USWNT travel from Battery to City Hall. It’s the same route they took during their previous World Cup win in 2015.

What happens after the parade?

The celebration kicks off with the parade and will be followed by a ceremony at City Hall around 10:30 a.m. Members of the USWNT will be presented with keys to the city.

How can I watch?

Can’t make it to the parade? PIX11 will have full TV coverage of the event. We’ll also be streaming the celebration on our Facebook page and website, PIX11.com

What is a ticker-tape parade?

A ticker-tape parade became a traditional celebration of triumph. In the past, fans threw large amounts of shredded paper (originally ticker tape, but not typically confetti) from nearby office buildings onto the parade route.

The celebration dates back to 1886 during the Statue of Liberty dedication.

In the past, popes, kings, queen, astronauts, and veterans have received similar treatment. For the thousands of fans and spectators that lined the way, they were witnessing history. The Women’s National Team was honored in 2015 with a ticker tape-parade for their World Cup win. It was the first time a ticker-tape parade honored a woman’s sports team.

What will the weather look like during the parade?

Keep your sunglasses and sunblock handy. Wednesday’s looking mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the 90s. For the full forecast, click here.

Street closures and traffic advisories:

Street closings on Broadway and the surrounding area begin about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“No Parking” signs in the designated area will begin midnight on Wednesday. Vehicles left on those streets will be towed.

Manhattan-bound Brooklyn Bridge exit at Centre Street will be closed during the parade. The Park Row entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge will also be closed. For those who need access to the Brooklyn Bridge, use the Frankfort Street/Pearl Street entrance.

Deliveries will be restricted in the area beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Deliveries are scheduled to resume 5 p.m. Wednesday.

For details on potential changes to bus and subway routes, visit the MTA website.

What’s the cleanup process like?

The Department of Sanitation will be on hand with about 350 sanitation workers, 130 backpack blowers, 130 hand brooms and more. During the USWNT’s 2015 ticker-tape parade, the DSNY collected about 30 tons of confetti and trash.