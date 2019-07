THE BRONX — A New York City Department of Correction officer allegedly raped a teenager girl, police said.

Christopher Sierra, 27, was charged with rape and criminal sex act following his arrest early Tuesday.

The 19-year-old victim was an acquaintance of Sierra, police said.

The NYPD has not released any additional information.

Sierra will be suspended from the DOC, officials said. He was appointed just over two years ago and worked out of the Anna M. Kross Center.