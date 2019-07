INWOOD, Manhattan — A child was struck by a train in Inwood on Tuesday evening and critically injured, officials said.

The child was hit by a No. 1 near the Dyckman Street stop around 4 p.m. The extent of the child’s injuries are not yet clear.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and his family,” NYCT Subway tweeted.

Service on the line was restored after the child was hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.