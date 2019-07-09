Actor and comedian Rip Torn dead at 88

Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.

Sad news: RIP TORN, most recently best know for his work on THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW, died today at the age of 88, per his PR rep. — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) July 10, 2019

Torn graduated from the University of Texas and served as an MP in the United States Army before moving to Hollywood in the 1950s, where he began working in film and television. He appeared in films such as “Maidstone,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” the first two “Men in Black” films, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Cross Creek,” for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1984.

His most famous role may be as manager Artie on HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show,” for which he was nominated for six Emmys, winning in 1996. He also had recurring roles on “Will & Grace” and “30 Rock.”

In 2010, Torn was arrested after breaking into a bank. Police said he broke into the bank thinking it was his home. He was charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.

His attorney claimed Torn needed help with alcohol abuse. He pled guilty to reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and the illegal carrying of a firearm and was given a sentence of two and a half years, plus three years probation.

Torn was married three times and has six children.