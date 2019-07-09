3 people killed in fiery crash on Long Island

BROOKHAVEN, Long Island — Three people were killed when an SUV crashed and caught fire, police said Tuesday.

An SUV that was traveling north on Mount Sinai-Coram Road, north of Hamlet Drive, around 11 p.m. Monday when it left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, police said.

The vehicle caught on fire. The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.