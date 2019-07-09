21 alleged gang members charged in Brooklyn shootings and murders

BROOKLYN — Twenty-one alleged gang members were indicted for their alleged involvement in multiple shootings throughout Brooklyn that left two young men dead and four others injured.

After a nearly three-year investigation, called Operation One Nation, authorities found that the men arrested allegedly agreed to commit crimes, including murder, assault, weapons possession and various other crimes to maintain their dominance, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Those arrested range from 17 to 41 years old and include a father and his two sons, alleged members of the violent Folk Nation street gang.

The subsets, Super Rich Kids (SRK-Folk) and Newkirk (Newkirk-Folk) operate in and around the East Flatbush and Flatbush sections of Brooklyn.

“These defendants terrorized the streets of Brooklyn by opening fire on perceived rivals and recklessly firing their guns – including in broad daylight – endangering innocent bystanders. In one instance, an innocent 15-year-old boy was killed when he was mistaken for a rival gang member. Investigations such as this that target the drivers of crime reflect our commitment to fighting gun violence and holding accountable gang members who take part in these senseless shootings. We believe these kinds of cases are a reason why Brooklyn is the only borough where shootings are down this year,” said Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.

Among the incidents four people were injured and two people were killed, include the 2017 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Rohan Levy. Levy was gunned down after he was mistakenly believed to be a rival gang member, authorities said.

An alleged rival, Darren Harrison, 22, was also fatally shot in another incident.

Of the 21 people indicted, 19 were arraigned last week on a 65-count indictment and were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Two people have not been apprehended, Gonzalez said.

The following are indicted in the investigation:

Rean Awong, 22, of Flatbush Lorenzo Bailey, 30, of Flatbush Shaquille Benjamin, 19, of East Flatbush Ameth Best, 22, of East New York Devon Bratton, 26, of East Flatbush Jabare Brim, 22, of Laurelton, Zidon Clarke, 20, of Flatbush Christopher Cooper, 18, of Crown Heights Sherrod Craig, 19, of Jamaica Gishanie Gray, 18, of East New York Tarell Herbert, 25, of East Midwood Khalil Irving, 18, of East Flatbush Travis Laroc, 17, of East Flatbush Omar Peters, 24, of Flatlands, Unapprehended. Keemari Porter, 19, of East New York Khaysean Porter, 21, of Brownsville Walter Porter, 41, of Elizabeth, New Jersey Barrington Songue, 26, of Flatlands Dandre Stanford, 20, of Cambria Heights Tahir Thomas, 18, of Canarsie Darren Wilson, 19, of Canarsie

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD authorities announced the indictment.